Powerbroker George Norcross to speak at tax break hearing

An influential New Jersey Democratic political powerbroker and insurance executive in the middle of Gov. Phil Murphy’s business tax break probe is set to testify before lawmakers.

George Norcross, an executive at Conner Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board of Cooper University Hospital in Camden, will testify Monday before a Senate panel conducting its own separate inquiry on tax breaks.

Norcross and his businesses were at the center of a June report from the task force probing tax credits that Murphy established this year. Their findings included that stakeholders linked to Norcross helped craft tax credits to benefit their business interests.

Norcross has denied wrongdoing and says he is working to help Camden, one of the state’s poorest cities.

Tax breaks established during former Gov, Chris Christie’s administration expired in July.