Malaysian ex-PM Najib’s third graft trial opens

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2019, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak waves as he leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Najib’s third corruption trial has started Monday, Nov 18, 2019, with prosecutors saying he tampered with a government audit on the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proceedings. AP Photo

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak’s third corruption trial has started, with prosecutors saying Najib tampered with a government audit on the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proceedings.

Najib faces multiple corruption charges linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB fund, that contributed to his shocking election defeat last year.

Prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Monday his team will show how Najib had abused his power to order the removal of material information from the auditor-general’s report on 1MDB in 2016 to cover up the truth.

Najib is being jointly tried with 1MDB ex-CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who is accused of abetting him. Monday’s trial opened just days after another court ordered Najib to enter his defense in his first corruption case.