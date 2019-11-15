Supreme Court steps into Google-Oracle copyright fight

The Supreme Court says it will referee a high-profile copyright dispute between technology giants Oracle and Google. Oracle says it wants nearly $9 billion from Google.

The case stems from Google’s development of its hugely popular Android operating system by using Oracle’s Java programming language.

A federal appeals court has twice found that Google unfairly used Java without paying for it. A trial court has yet to assess damages.

The justices agreed Friday to review the appellate ruling.

The dispute stretches back to 2010 when Oracle filed suit. The first Android phone went on sale in 2008.

The high court will hear arguments early next year.