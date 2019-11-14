Business
More than 12,000 gallons oil spilled in Williams County
State officials have given an estimate on how much oil was spilled from a pipeline leak in Williams County last month.
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says an estimated 12,432 gallons of oil leaked from a pipeline operated by Hiland Crude about a mile northeast of McGregor on Oct. 17. The department says the oil leaked onto cropland.
Department staff have inspected the site and say they will continue to monitor remediation.
