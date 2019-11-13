Atlanta United deals Darlington Nagbe to Columbus Crew

Atlanta United has dealt Darlington Nagbe to the state where he grew up, trading the midfielder to the Columbus Crew.

United will receive up to $1,425,000 in allocation money and a 2020 international roster spot from the Crew.

The 29-year-old Nagbe was acquired from the Portland Timbers after the 2017 season. In two years with Atlanta, he appeared in 56 league games, contributed two goals and seven assists, and was a key part of teams that won the MLS Cup, the Campeones Cup and the U.S. Open Cup.

Atlanta gets $1.05 million in guaranteed allocation money, with the possibility of another $375,000 through performance-based incentives.