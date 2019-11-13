Vice President Mike Pence to make 2-day visit to California

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to California for a two-day visit to support President Donald Trump and tour a NASA facility.

Pence is scheduled to arrive at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport at late morning Wednesday and head to a luncheon in Huntington Beach.

He will then travel up to Monterey for a reception and then continue on to Moffett Field in Santa Clara County.

The luncheon and reception will be closed to news media.

On Thursday, the vice president will tour NASA’s Ames Research Center and address employees, then return to Washington, D.C.