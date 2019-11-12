Truckers file 1st suit contesting California gig economy law

The California Trucking Association has filed what appears to be the first lawsuit challenging a sweeping new labor law that seeks to give wage and benefit protections to workers in the so-called gig economy, including rideshare drivers at companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday contends that the legislation violates federal law and would deprive more than 70,000 independent truckers of their ability to work.

The law set to take effect in January makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as workers compensation.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez says she expected legal challenges from groups she says want to "delay justice for workers."

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Her office says it's apparently the first such lawsuit.