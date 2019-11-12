Bills expand sales tax holidays for school, storm supplies

Sales tax holidays for school and hurricane supplies would be expanded under bills approved by a Florida Senate committee.

The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee unanimously approved the bills Tuesday.

One would create an 18-day sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies from May 29 through June 15. It would include items like batteries, generators, coolers, flashlights and other items.

The other bill would create a 10-day sales tax holiday for clothes worth $60 or less and school supplies from July 31 to Aug. 9.

This year the state had a seven-day sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies and a five-day sales tax holiday for school supplies.