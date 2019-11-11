Panels eyes funding requests from local police departments

The New Castle County Police Department is asking for more than $100,000 in state taxpayer money to help pay overtime and other costs.

The department is asking for about $73,000 from the State Aid to Local Law Enforcement Fund for training and overtime costs.

It is seeking an additional $39,000 under a separate Emergency Illegal Drug Enforcement fund for overtime and money for drugs buys and informants.

The State Aid to Local Law Enforcement Committee will meet Tuesday in Dover to consider those and more than two dozen other requests from local police departments.

State lawmakers allocated more than half a million dollars in this year's grant-in-aid bill to assist local police departments with equipment, training and operational costs.