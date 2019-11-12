Correction: NV Energy-Fire Specialist story

In a story Nov. 11 about utility company NV Energy hiring a fire mitigation specialist, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of the official who made the announcement. He is Senior Vice President Kevin Geraghty.

A corrected version of the story is below:

NV Energy hires fire mitigation specialist in Nevada

The largest utility has hired its first fire mitigation specialist

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — The largest utility in Nevada has hired its first fire mitigation specialist.

NV Energy Senior Vice President Kevin Geraghty announced the hiring of Mark Regan, the fire marshal for the last seven years at the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District. Regan also has worked with the Sierra Fire Protection District and serves as president of the Nevada chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

Geraghty says wildfires pose an increasing threat to the state and NV Energy customers. He says Regan's expertise will provide the utility with important insight into developing and implementing programs that reduce the risk of fire and help keep communities safe.

Regan says he looks forward to helping create natural disaster protection plans and build partnerships with fire agencies and emergency management teams throughout the state.