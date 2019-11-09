Business
New shuttle service debuts at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
New shuttle service for visitors debuted Saturday at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on the outskirts of Tucson.
Officials say the emission-free electric shuttles will operate hourly on the Sabino Canyon route between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that the service eventually will have five of the open-air vehicles capable of carrying up to 60 passengers.
Gas-powered transit shuttles will continue to operate on the Bear Canyon route every half hour starting at 9:15 a.m. through 4:15 p.m.
Partners in the new service include the U.S. Forest Service, Tucson Electric Power and Regional Partnering Center, the owner of the shuttles operated by Total Transit Enterprises/Total Ride.
TEP contributed $1.5 million in startup costs and a $1 million interest-free, 10-year loan.
