New law increases NC zero-tax bracket, targets online sales

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

North Carolina income tax filers will get more generous breaks on their returns soon but could pay more upfront sales taxes for online purchases in a measure Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law.

Cooper's signing announcement came several hours after he vetoed another bill that would have reduced corporate franchise taxes.

The Republican-penned measure signed on Friday increases the standard deduction — meaning the amount of income on which filers pay no taxes — by $750 to $1,500 starting in 2020. For a single filer, the deduction will now be $10,750.

The new law also directs companies like Amazon to collect sales taxes on consumers buying products they offer through third-party retailers. It's designed to collect more taxes from out-of-state retailers given a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.

