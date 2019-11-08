Pro athletes, players unions, sue over Pittsburgh ‘jock tax’

Current and former professional athletes and players' unions have sued Pittsburgh over a tax levied on visiting pro athletes.

At issue are so-called "jock taxes" typically levied on professional athletes who work for short periods of time in cities.

The Pittsburgh lawsuit argues the city unfairly levies a 3% earned income tax on visiting professional athletes while taxing all other residents at 1%.

Attorney Stephen Kidder, representing the athletes, tells the Tribune-Review the tax violates the state and U.S. constitutions.

Dan Gilman, Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, declined to comment.

Those suing include former Pittsburgh Penguin Scott Wilson; Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils; former baseball player Jeff Francoeur; and the players' associations of the National Hockey League, National Football League and Major League Baseball.