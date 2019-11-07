Lamont officially unveils his retooled transportation plan

Gov. Ned Lamont says he hopes commuting times in Connecticut will greatly improve by fixing major traffic chokepoints across the state.

The Democrat on Thursday officially unveiled his 10-year, CT2030 initiative , the second transportation improvement plan he has offered since taking office in January.

Acknowledging his earlier proposal, which included dozens of tolls, was a "bridge too far" for many state lawmakers. He says he hopes this proposal, which calls for 14 tolls that are targeted on mostly major bridges, including the Gold Star that stretches from New London to Groton and the so-called "mixmaster" in Waterbury.

Lamont's plan also invests in airport, bus, rail and port improvements.

Both labor and business leaders are voicing support for Lamont's reworked initiative. However, Republican lawmakers say they remain concerned about the tolls.