Mayor denies campaigning at polls on Airbnb question

With Jersey City in the background, pedestrians walk along the Hudson River in Rockefeller Park on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Voters in Jersey City approved restrictions on Airbnb and other short-term rental companies on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Jersey City has become increasingly popular with tourists seeking an alternative to pricey New York City lodging. AP Photo

Jersey City's mayor is denying he engaged in prohibited campaigning during voting on hotly contested measures restricting Airbnb and other short-term rental companies.

A short video posted online Tuesday showed Mayor Steven Fulop speaking to someone inside a polling place near a voting booth. The conversation wasn't entirely intelligible, but Fulop can be heard saying, 'So vote 'yes.'"

At a news conference Wednesday, Fulop said he was thanking poll workers and that he didn't approach anyone or hand out literature.

State law bans soliciting support or distributing literature within 100 feet of a polling place.

A spokesman for Keep Our Homes, an organization opposed to the measures, said in an email that Fulop's actions showed "a shocking disregard for the law."