The Latest: 2nd Georgia county reports voter check-in glitch

FILE - This May 9, 2018, photo shows a touch screen of a voting machine during early voting in Sandy Springs, Ga. New voting machines that combine touchscreens with paper ballots are getting a limited test run in Georgia. It's part of an effort to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire the old touchscreen only system before any votes are cast in 2020. AP Photo

The Latest on Georgia's test of new voting machines during local elections in six counties (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A second Georgia county is keeping polls open late because of a glitch with new equipment used to check voters' registration.

Lowndes County election supervisor Deb Cox said some electronic poll books malfunctioned in all 10 of the county's precincts when they opened for local elections Tuesday morning. She said backup paper registration lists were used and voters experienced minimal delays.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cox said a judge ordered Lowndes County polls to say open an extra 45 minutes.

Decatur County had similar problems Tuesday morning and polls there will also close later.

Six Georgia counties are testing new voting machines Tuesday that combine touchscreens with paper ballots. Officials plan to roll out the new system statewide during the March presidential primaries.

___

Noon

An election official says a software glitch delayed voting for about 45 minutes in a Georgia county that is testing the state's new voting machines.

Decatur County elections supervisor Carol Heard said electronic poll books used to check voters' registration and load their ballots onto a keycard malfunctioned at all three precincts after they opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Heard said about a dozen voters altogether were waiting. A judge ordered polling places in Decatur County to stay open an extra hour Tuesday night.

Heard said: "I'm glad this was brought up now and not next year," when higher turnout is expected for the 2020 presidential elections.

Six Georgia counties are testing new voting machines Tuesday that combine touchscreens with paper ballots. Officials plan to rollout the new system statewide during the March presidential primaries.

___

12:30 a.m.

New voting machines that combine touchscreens with paper ballots are getting a limited test run in Georgia. It's part of an effort to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire the old touchscreen only system before any votes are cast in 2020.

Voters in six counties are casting ballots on the new machines Tuesday in elections for mayor and other local offices. Georgia's remaining 153 counties won't use the new system until the state's presidential primaries in March.

Elections in Georgia are being closely watched after problems from two-hour waits at the poll to allegations of voter suppression in 2018 led to lawsuits and changes to state law. A federal judge in August ruled Georgia's paperless voting system in use since 2002 was "seriously flawed" and must be retired by Jan. 1.