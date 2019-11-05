US services companies growth rebounds in October

In this Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, photo, barista Porter Hahn makes an iced coffee drink for a customer in a coffee shop in Seattle. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for September. AP Photo

U.S. service companies grew at a faster pace in October after sinking to a three-year low in September.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its service index grew to 54.7% last month, up from 52.6% in September. Any reading above 50 signals growth.

Measures of sales, new orders and employment all rebounded from the previous month.

The service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has been expanding for 117 straight months, according to the survey-based ISM index.

Companies surveyed for the index say they are still having some difficulty finding workers, due to a historically low 3.6 percent unemployment rate.