Germany’s highest court curbs cuts to jobless benefits

The Associated Press

BERLIN

Germany's highest court has limited how drastically authorities can cut benefits to jobless people who refuse to cooperate in seeking a new job.

The Federal Constitutional Court's ruling Tuesday stemmed from a case in which an unemployed man had his benefits cut because he rejected a job offer and refused to work on probation.

Under a system introduced in the mid-2000s, people receiving long-term jobless benefits can have payments reduced by 30% if they refuse a job, and by 60% or even lose the benefits altogether if they fall foul of authorities several times within a year.

The court found that the more drastic cuts violate the constitution and that only cuts of 30% are permissible.

