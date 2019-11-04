Racing track and casino proposes $100M expansion

A harness racing track and casino in Ohio has proposed a $100 million expansion project.

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing in southwestern Ohio's Warren County is considering adding a hotel, restaurant, parking garage and additional gambling machines.

Domenic Mancini, the racino's president and general manager, says the expansion will allow the racino to attract business from other major cities beyond Cincinnati and Dayton.

The project will create around 300 jobs during construction and about 100 permanent positions. It's expected to be completed during the first half of 2021.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The proposed hotel will have 194 rooms. The parking garage will have spaces for about 1,000 cars.

The expansion would provide up to 250 more video lottery terminal machines and more than 10,000 square feet (929 square meters) of additional floor space.