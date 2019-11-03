Hassan introduces bill on college credit for high schoolers

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading a bipartisan effort to help more students earn college credit while still in high school.

Hassan, a Democrat, recently introduced a bill co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana to create a federal grant program to support early college programs. The Fast Track To and Through College Act would allow high students to take up to a full year of college courses, require public colleges and universities to accept credit from such programs and would expand access to the programs.

Hassan says New Hampshire has been a leader in enabling high schoolers to earn college credit, with nearly 100 high schools offering the Running Start program in partnership with the state's community college system.