9 cities to vote on whether to allow sports betting

Residents in nine New Hampshire cities will vote on whether to permit in-person sports betting.

A new state law allows anyone over 18 to participate in online sports betting. It also allows the state to set up a "sports book" retail location to facilitate sports betting.

The following cities will vote Tuesday: Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Dover, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester and Somersworth.

The law authorizes the New Hampshire Lottery to conduct sports betting, which will be allowed through as many as 10 physical sports book locations and as many as five online sports books.

Franklin voters already approved their city as a potential location for sports book retail locations during city elections on Oct. 1.