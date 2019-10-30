Tuesday Sports in Brief

NCAA

The NCAA took a major step Tuesday toward allowing college athletes to cash in on their fame, voting to permit them to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness."

The nation's largest governing body for college sports and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit — something they have fought against doing for years — while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The NCAA Board of Governors, meeting at Emory University in Atlanta, directed each of the NCAA's three divisions to create the necessary new rules immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.

Board chair Michael Drake, the president of Ohio State University, said the NCAA must embrace change and modernize "to provide the best possible experience for college athletes."

A group of NCAA administrators has been exploring since May the ways in which athletes could be allowed to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses. The working group, led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, presented a status report Tuesday to the university presidents who make up the Board of Governors.

Smith and Ackerman's group laid out principles and guidelines, endorsed by the board, to be followed as NCAA members go about crafting new rules and tweaking existing ones, including:

Some college sports leaders fear allowing athletes to earn outside income could open the door to corruption.

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg gutted through without his best fastball to throw five-hit ball for 8 1/3 innings Tuesday night, and now it's on to Game 7 in the first World Series ever in which the visiting team won each of the first six games.

Adam Eaton and Juan Soto hit solo homers off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning, Anthony Rendon had five RBIs that included a two-run homer in the seventh, and the Nationals rallied past the Astros 7-2 and tied the Series at 3-3.

Fired up after a controversial call at first base went against them in the seventh, the Nationals padded their lead moments later when Anthony Rendon homered off Will Harris. Washington manager Dave Martinez, still enraged at umpires, was ejected during the seventh inning stretch, screaming as a pair of his coaches held him back. Rendon added a two-run double off Chris Devenski in the ninth.

NFL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for an undisclosed future draft choice.

The 33-year-old Talib is on injured reserve with a rib injury. The 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season, and might never play for the rebuilding Dolphins, who continue to stockpile draft picks.

Talib played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams. But he returned last year to start all three playoff games for Los Angeles, including the Super Bowl.

While his playing contributions to the Rams weren't huge, the five-time Pro Bowl selection made an impact on the Rams' locker room culture with his leadership, according to players during both seasons. The once-volatile defensive back served as a mentor to his younger teammates when healthy or injured.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The UConn basketball player accused of fleeing from a car accident has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.

Freshman guard James Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police said he fled the scene but later turned himself in. He is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

Bouknight's attorney filed an application Tuesday for Accelerated Rehabilitation, a program for first-time offenders that when successfully completed results in charges being erased. The program usually involves community service and participants must stay out of trouble for the duration of the probation, often a year.

A hearing on the application is scheduled for Nov. 18.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit released last week, the officer responding to the accident had noted "an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Bouknight."

He said the player told him he didn't have identification, tried to restart the car and eventually fled on foot when asked again for ID.

The car's owner, whose name was redacted, initially told police that about 20 people were in her apartment the night of the accident and her keys had been taken from a counter without permission.

She amended her statement on Oct. 13 to say she had been drunk and does not remember giving Bouknight permission to drive the car but does not want to pursue theft charges.

The 19-year-old Bouknight turned himself in to police on Oct. 3 and gave a statement acknowledging his responsibility for the crash, saying he had been given permission to drive the car.

CYCLING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Tour of California has been canceled for 2020, and race owner AEG is reevaluating whether to bring it back in the future.

The company said Tuesday it has become "more challenging" every year to stage the cycling road race featuring men's and women's events that traverse the state.

Kristin Klein, race president and executive vice president of AEG Sports, cited changing "business fundamentals" since the event began in 2006.

"This new reality has forced us to reevaluate our options," she said in a statement, "and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021."

The Tour of California is the only U.S.-based event with both its men's and women's races listed on the UCI WorldTour calendar and the only event of its kind to offer men's and women's stage races with equal prize money at the same time.

USA Cycling says it stands ready to rally support and resources to bring the event back in 2021.

