Asian shares mixed amid uncertainty over policy, growth

A man walks in the rain past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Asian shares were mixed Friday, after Wall Street indexes posted modest gains, cheered by solid profits and forecasts from U.S. technology companies. AP Photo

Asian shares were mixed Friday, after Wall Street indexes posted modest gains, cheered by solid profits and forecasts from U.S. technology companies.

Global uncertainties such as U.S.-China trade tensions and Britain's unruly process toward leaving the European Union are weighing on investor sentiment.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up less than 0.1% to 22,755.46. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 6,736.30. South Korea's Kospi was little changed at 2,085.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.4% to 26,678.92, while the Shanghai Composite was flat at 2,940.61.

Shares fell in Taiwan, Bangkok and Jakarta but rose in Singapore.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Traders have been bracing for weaker results this earnings season amid concerns about the costly trade war between the U.S. and China, and increased signs of slowing economic growth worldwide.

The Federal Reserve and Japan's central bank are due to hold policy meetings next week that hold the potential to please or disappoint markets.

However, earnings reports so far have mostly exceeded Wall Street analysts' modest expectations.

After moving sideways for much of the day, the S&P 500 added 0.2% to 3,010.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1% to 26,805.53. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 0.8% to 8,185.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slipped 0.2% to 1,550.18.

"The past week saw most major share markets push higher helped by generally good U.S. earnings reports, benign geopolitical news and optimism that global recession will be avoided," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital.

Faltering progress toward the United Kingdom's departure from the EU took another setback when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he plans to ask Parliament to vote Monday on a motion calling a national election for Dec. 12.

That came two days after lawmakers stymied Johnson's latest attempt to get approval for his proposal for leaving the 28-nation bloc.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese officials have been working on the details of an agreement aimed at resolving some of the disputes that have embroiled the world's two largest economies in a tariff war that is squeezing manufacturers and farmers on both sides.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence adopted a hard line in a speech Thursday laying out President Donald Trump's China policies.

He accused companies, including Nike and the NBA, of being too willing to ignore Chinese pressure and censorship and repression in pursuit of profits. He also said the FBI has 1,000 active investigations into intellectual property theft, most of them involving China.

Pressure on U.S. companies to share advanced technology is one of the key sticking points in the dispute with Beijing over its own industrial and trade policies.

Pence also reiterated U.S. support for protesters in Hong Kong who have been holding increasingly violent demonstrations for more than four months to voice their fears Beijing is infringing on liberties promised to the semi-autonomous region when China took control of the former British colony in 1997.

So far, American backing for the protesters has drawn sharp rebukes from China but hasn't appeared to affect the trade talks.

But the expected approval of a resolution expressing support for the protesters by the U.S. Senate, following a similar one in the House of Representatives, is likely to anger Beijing further.

ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil dipped 29 cents to $55.94 a barrel. It rose 26 cents to $56.23 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, lost 29 cents to $61.38 a barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar was little changed, rising to 108.64 Japanese yen from 108.60 yen on Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1103 from $1.1105.