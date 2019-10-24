Report: Philadelphia inspector facing sex assault charges

This undated photo from the Philadelphia Police Department shows Philadelphia Police inspector Carl Holmes. Holmes has been charged with sexually assaulting three female officers after a grand jury probe that found the accusers faced retaliation on the job. Philadelphia Police Department

A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges he sexually assaulted three female officers, adding to sexual misconduct problems inside the department that fueled the police commissioner's recent resignation.

A grand jury probe determined that Inspector Carl Holmes, 54, abused his power after mentoring female officers at the police academy and in other roles, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported .

The charges come two years after the city settled a female detective's sexual harassment lawsuit involving Holmes for $1.25 million.

Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning, according to the paper. A police spokesman said he could not confirm the arrest, and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office did not immediately return messages seeking comment or a copy of the grand jury presentment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It was not immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned in August amid allegations that he failed to investigate an officer's sexual harassment claims against another supervisor because he had once dated the accuser. The woman, a 15-year veteran, resigned this month rather than return from a stress-related medical leave because she felt ostracized on the job after raising the harassment complaints.

She and a female colleague, who alleged unwanted touching, verbal harassment and efforts to tamper with pumped breast milk, have filed a federal lawsuit against the city.

Holmes has at least twice before been accused of sexual assault by female officers. Besides the woman involved in the 2017 settlement, another female officer has said publicly that Holmes sexually assaulted her in 2008. Holmes has previously denied those allegations.

It was not known if the charges filed Thursday involve those same accusers.

The grand jury found that the officers who accused Holmes of sexual assault were themselves investigated by Internal Affairs, the Inquirer reported.

Mike Neilon, a spokesman for the Philadelphia police union, said the union would not be providing Holmes with legal counsel. The union otherwise declined to comment.