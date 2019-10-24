Company fined after worker’s fatal fall into meat grinder

Federal officials have fined a Pennsylvania company for violations found after a worker was killed when she fell into a meat grinder this year.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration issued $49,062 in civil penalties against the Economy Storage Locker Co. in Pennsdale. Authorities say 11 serious violations were found at the meat processing business following the April 22 death of Jill Greninger.

Authorities have said no one saw the 35-year-old Greninger fall. She had been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the accident, and her body was found by a co-worker who heard strange noises coming from the commercial machine.

Company officials have not commented on the accident. It's not clear if they will appeal the penalties.