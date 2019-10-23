Panel OKs $660M North Carolina transportation funding fix

A state House panel supports a $660 million fix for cash-flow problems at North Carolina's Department of Transportation attributed to disaster recovery spending and litigation losses. But the chamber's top budget-writers aren't expected to support it.

WRAL-TV reports the measure approved on Wednesday by a transportation spending subcommittee would give $360 million to DOT to cover legal awards after courts struck down a law that previously kept land costs for highways low. State government also would loan $300 million to DOT, with full repayment by 2025 through federal disaster reimbursements.

Low cash levels forced DOT this year to suspend hundreds of projects.

House budget chairman Rep. Chuck McGrady opposes the measure — especially the cash advance — and expects colleagues will, too. McGrady says a separate proposal is being assembled.