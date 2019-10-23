Bevin lays out priorities in second term if he’s reelected

Offering a glimpse into what a second term would look like, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Wednesday that his top priorities would echo themes he's emphasized since taking office — topped by his insistence that the state fix its chronic pension problems.

Speaking to a large gathering of county officials, the Republican governor said he wants to shore up public pensions, modernize the state tax code, improve adoption and foster care systems and repair roads and bridges.

In a sign of how aggressive he plans to be if Kentuckians reward him with another term in the Nov. 5 election, Bevin said county officials should encourage their state lawmakers to display the "intestinal fortitude" needed to tackle pressing issues.

"If you think they've been tested in the first four years, give me four more years," the governor said. "It's just a fact. We've got to make hard decisions. We have to fix the pension problem. We've got to address our road and infrastructure problem. We've got to modernize our tax code. These will be hard to do."

Bevin received a warm reception from the county leaders from across Kentucky. The governor is locked in a tough campaign against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Beshear was invited to join Bevin at the conference in Louisville but instead campaigned in northern Kentucky.

Elsewhere in the state's largest city, Bevin opponents gathered Wednesday for the latest in a series of statewide rallies calling attention to the governor's feud with teachers.

"We work around the clock bettering our commonwealth, and the last thing we need is a governor who disparages and disrespects us," said Maddie Shepard, a Louisville public school teacher.

The acrimony between Bevin and education groups stems from the governor's support for a 2018 measure that made changes to the public pension systems. Those watered-down changes included moving new teacher hires into a hybrid plan, restricting how teachers can use sick days to calculate retirement benefits and changing how the state pays off its pension debt. The measure won approval from the GOP-dominated legislature but was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court on procedural grounds.

During his comments to county officials, Bevin defended the pension measure and lambasted the court ruling. In an extended diatribe, he said the law was invalidated by "a remarkably off-target Supreme Court, because they were fearful for their own political survival. Pathetic. Pathetic. An absolute abdication of their responsibility."

It's not the first time Bevin has lashed out at judges who ruled against him or his political allies.

The effort to revamp the state's pension systems — among the worst funded in the country — drew protests from thousands of teachers who rallied at the state Capitol.

Bevin said Wednesday that the invalidated law "was the best thing that ever happened for any chance that those people who are demanding their pensions be there" when they retire.

The governor said structural changes affecting future employees are needed to preserve the pension systems.

"It is not mathematically or financially or actuarially possible for us to promise future employees the same thing that current and past employees have gotten if any of them expect to get it," he said. "It is not possible. That's just a hard, brutal reality. There's not enough people paying in."

Beshear, meanwhile, touts legalizing casino gambling as a way to help pay down the state's unfunded pension liabilities. He estimates casinos would generate more than $500 million in yearly tax revenue. That money now flows to other states where Kentuckians gamble at casinos, he says on the campaign trail. Bevin refers to casino gambling as "fool's gold" and has said Beshear's push doesn't account for societal costs.

On another key issue, Bevin on Wednesday offered some of his philosophical views of a tax code modernization that he said is needed to make Kentucky more competitive with surrounding states.

"Stop taxing the job creators and the wealth producers," he told the county officials. "Let them keep the money, deploy it and we'll tax it then. That's how it gets done. Let them build things with that money, then indeed we'll tax it and your school districts will benefit from that."

Bevin said the state also needs a massive infrastructure plan to build roads and bridges and to repair existing ones statewide.

"We can't allow things to fall into greater levels of disrepair," he said.

He acknowledged the political difficulty of paying for the upgrades, saying: "We are going to have to pay for this somehow. And we need to have an honest conversation about how to do it."