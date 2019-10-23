Norfolk Southern: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FILE - In this March 3, 2019, file photo a Norfolk Southern freight train passes through the Northside of Pittsburgh as show begins to fall. Norfolk Southern reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 23. AP Photo

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $657 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Norfolk Southern shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 20%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.