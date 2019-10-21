Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials

The Capital Times, Madison, Oct. 18

Marlon Anderson should get his job back

The Capital Times supported Kaleem Caire for the Madison School Board in last April's election because we thought he had the right perspective on a number of issues facing our schools in this time of transition, trial and opportunity. Caire did not prevail. But we absolutely believe that he has the best perspective on the wrongheaded decision by Madison School District officials to fire Marlon Anderson, an African American security guard at Madison West High School, for objecting when a disruptive student used a racial slur — the "n'' word — against him.

Anderson reportedly repeated the word in challenging what the student had said. School officials said that violated a "zero tolerance" policy regarding the use of racial slurs by employees.

Caire, a veteran education activist and leader, says, "I am so glad Marlon is fighting this. MMSD needs to modify this lazy, harmful and hole-punched policy that allows it to avoid doing the real work that any HR department should do by looking at the context in which such a word (or any other) is used. They are an academic institution and should be educating themselves and young people about the use of words like the N-word, not running from it."

...

Caire argues that the decision that led to the firing of Anderson, a veteran school employee, was "inappropriate and unfair given how it doesn't take context into consideration at all."

We agree with Caire. We agree, as well, with the members of the West Black Student Union and their allies who organized a walkout on Friday to call for Anderson's reinstatement. And we think it is good that Madison Teachers Inc., the union that represents teachers and staff at West, has filed a grievance on behalf of Anderson. The union is appealing this firing, seeking Anderson's reinstatement with full back pay. We hope that the union will press the issue aggressively on behalf of Anderson and all of its members.

Ultimately, this controversy points to the need for smarter and more sensitive policies that address racism rather than punishing responsible school district staffers who are doing their jobs in sometimes difficult circumstances.

The use of a racist word as a slur is unacceptable. We understand and respect the desire of school officials to guard against hurtful language, and we recognize how this can lead to the embrace of "zero tolerance" policies. But there has to be room for nuance and flexibility, and for common-sense approaches that get all the facts and respond appropriately. In this case, common sense tells us that Kaleem Caire is right when he argues that school officials should acknowledge that they made a mistake, and that they should reverse their decision.

Marlon Anderson should get his job back. He should be awarded any lost pay. And school officials should look for ways to assure that best practices teach the best lessons: about rejecting racist slurs and about treating people fairly.

___

The Journal Times of Racine, Oct. 17

Evers made good choices on pardons

Four well-deserving Wisconsin citizens gained a chance for a new beginning when Gov. Tony Evers issued them a pardon last week.

A pardon doesn't erase a conviction or even keep it from showing up on background checks. But it does restore the right to own a gun, vote, be on a jury, hold public office and hold various licenses.

"A pardon can profoundly impact a person's life by offering them an official grant of forgiveness," said Evers in issuing the pardons. "(The four) have paid their debt to society, made amends, and contributed to their communities. I believe they deserve a second chance."

The four issued pardons were for: Eric Pizer, Kevin Sorenson, Rev. Mwangi Vasser and Steven Nichols.

Pizer, now 38, who served in the Marines, committed a substantial battery when he was 22 during a bar fight that occurred while he was out celebrating his return home from a second tour of duty in Iraq. Since his release, he has maintained employment, earning two associate degrees in the meantime. He sought a pardon to secure better employment, specifically a career in law enforcement.

Sorenson, now 36, was convicted of a felony for selling ecstasy at a party when he was 17. Since completing probation early, he has been a career U.S. Air Force civilian employee. Sorenson said he sought a pardon because it would make him eligible for additional military service opportunities, including volunteering for deployment.

Rev. Vasser, now 40, was 19 when he was caught selling cocaine. Since then, he has worked as a barber. He also received his doctorate in theology from Emmanuel Bible College, Nashville, Tennessee. He sought a pardon to secure better housing and business opportunities, and to pursue being a chaplain in the U.S. military.

Nichols, now 62, was 21 when he committed a felony burglary (aiding and abetting) and a misdemeanor criminal damage to property. The charges stemmed from an illegal entry into a tavern to steal, among other things, alcohol and cigarettes, and proceeded to have a party in a local alfalfa field, causing damage. He has a family farm, travels to compete in horse events, and mentors young horse enthusiasts and riders. Nichols sought a pardon to return to hunting and to be able to travel to Canada to participate in the Calgary Stampede.

Except for Gov. Scott Walker's administration, every Wisconsin governor in modern history has granted pardons.

Most recently, Gov. Tommy Thompson granted 238 pardons, Gov. Scott McCallum granted 24 pardons, and Gov. Jim Doyle granted more than 300 pardons, the Evers administration explained in a news release as part of the pardon announcement. Under Evers' Executive Order No. 30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.

Those are good criteria — ones that, we'd like to point out, Brendan Dassey, one of the subjects of the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer," doesn't fit. Dassey is serving a life sentence in the 2005 slaying of Theresa Halbach. While Dassey is continuing to serve his sentence and shouldn't be considered, there are others who are deserving. It's good Evers is giving them a second chance.

___

Wisconsin State Journal, Madison, Oct. 20

Accelerate state aid for homeless

An estimated 20,000 people — including many children — are homeless in Wisconsin as winter approaches. Living out of cars, in tents or on the street, they need a hand up from their quiet suffering.

State government is at a critical point in addressing this chronic, costly and morally distressing problem. In recent years, bipartisan support for a stepped-up response has led to promising results. This includes the Interagency Council on Homelessness, which was created by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and is now led by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The council has endorsed the state's first coordinated and comprehensive action plan, called "A Hand and A Home: Foundations for Success." The state budget includes $7.5 million in additional spending over two years.

But as a special report — "Homelessness in Wisconsin — State at a crossroads" — showed in last Sunday's newspaper, a lot more must be done

Most pressing are eight bills in the state Senate that will implement much of the state's "A Hand and A Home" blueprint. Republicans primarily drafted the bills, with the GOP-run Assembly approving them in June. Evers is eager to sign them.

The Republican-controlled Senate should advance this important legislation soon, without playing political games. As Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in Sunday's special report, simply throwing money at the problem isn't the answer or goal. Instead, the $7.5 million will be targeted to efforts that have shown promise. Steineke and other homeless advocates also want to measure state and local efforts carefully for clear results and accountability.

The eight bills and $7.5 million, which the Legislature's budget committee must release, will:

— Provide short-term grants or loans to defray housing costs.

— Help struggling people find housing.

— Create more beds at emergency shelters.

— Pay for skills training to escape homelessness.

— Assist landlords with repairs to low-cost housing.

— Expand grants for housing and related services.

These efforts alone won't eliminate homelessness across Wisconsin. But they will improve the lives of many, including thousands of children, who research shows do worse at school when they lack stable living situations. Front and center in the state effort is a proven strategy known as "housing first," in which homeless people get immediate access to housing without requirements such as sobriety. Diversion and prevention are key, too.

"Homelessness in Wisconsin — State at a crossroads" was reported by the Wisconsin State Journal's Dean Mosiman, with graphics editor Jason Klein helping with research and photography by Amber Arnold and John Hart. Other contributors included Emily Pyrek of the La Crosse Tribune, Heather Graves and Ben Rodgers of the Green Bay Press Times, and Adam Rogan of the Racine Journal Times.

The reporting project sprung from a symposium last summer, facilitated by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, which distributed Sunday's special report to nearly 200 member newspapers across the state. The WNA is hosting another symposium Tuesday in Madison to bring together business people, lawmakers, service providers, homeless advocates and the media to encourage further progress.

Wisconsin's economy is strong. But many communities lack affordable housing for low-income workers and residents on fixed incomes, such as Social Security or disability payments. Wisconsin needs a new and dynamic approach — with greater incentives for the private sector to work with governments and nonprofits — to create housing for those earning little more than minimum wage.

Wisconsin spends far less than neighboring states to prevent and relieve homelessness. Greater investment will come with Senate passage of the eight bills. Wisconsin also should revisit its tenant laws and consider financial insurance for landlords who rent to people with risky credit and past evictions. Steineke wants to pilot a housing program for people freed from jail or prison.

Lawmakers must continue to work together and accelerate state efforts so more people who desperately need stable housing can find it.