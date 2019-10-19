State awarded grant to test school drinking water for lead

Rhode Island has been awarded federal funding to protect students from lead in school drinking water.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says the state health department will receive a $703,000 federal grant to test for lead in drinking water at local schools and child care centers.

The Rhode Island Democrat says parents, students and teachers have a right to know that water is safe at schools and child care facilities.

The new grant is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It can be used to provide free analytical water testing and help communities implement plans to reduce lead in drinking water.

The health department says it'll use the grant to expand school testing that began in 2017 and collect up to 20 samples at each public school.