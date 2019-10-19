Tippah cooperative could be next in Mississippi for internet

Mississippi electric cooperatives continue to move toward offering internet.

Tippah Electric Power Association board members voted this month to create a broadband internet subsidiary. The cooperative's 13,500 members in Tippah, Benton, Union, Prentiss and Alcorn counties are now voting by mail on amending its incorporation charter. At least 10% of members must vote. Of those, at least 60% must favor the change for it to pass.

General Manager Tim Smith tells The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that if Tippah Electric goes ahead, building a network will take up to three years.

Tippah is at least the sixth of Mississippi's 25 cooperatives to announce internet plans.

The moves come months after state legislators allowed rural electric providers to enter the business.

Lawmakers cited complaints that current providers weren't serving rural areas.