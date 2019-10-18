Remains of Massachusetts airman killed in WWII identified

The remains of a Massachusetts airman killed during World War II have been identified.

The Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Joseph E. Finneran were accounted for Aug. 9. The 22-year-old from the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston was a bombardier assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group.

The agency says Finneran was aboard a bomber that was shot down Aug. 1, 1943 during a bombing mission against oil fields and refineries near Bucharest, Romania.

The unidentified remains of Americans killed during "Operation Tidal Wave" were buried in a Romanian cemetery, then disinterred after the war by U.S. teams.

The agency says anthropological and DNA analysis were used to identify Finneran's remains.

Finneran will be buried Nov. 9 in West Roxbury, Massachusetts.