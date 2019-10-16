Wyoming governor expects more budget trimming

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says he's open to all ideas to reduce spending while the state deals with lower revenue from fossil fuels.

Gordon said at a news conference Tuesday he expects to propose a number of cuts in his first, two-year budget. Gordon took office in January.

He says Wyomingites expect him to look at every opportunity to reduce spending before talking about more taxes.

Gordon declined to speculate on how much of a deficit Wyoming might face amid ongoing uncertainty in the coal, oil and natural gas markets.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Casper Star-Tribune reports an upcoming economic report will provide more information about Wyoming's fiscal outlook.