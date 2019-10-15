Recent editorials from Texas newspapers

Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Texas newspapers:

Amarillo Globe-News. Oct. 13, 2019.

All signs continue to point to the fact the mighty Texas economy is rocking along despite the fact there appears to be a broader slowdown nationally as a result of the U.S.-China trade war.

A recent report, compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, indicated growth slipped in some sectors of the state's economy compared to a year ago, but overall activity continues to track in a positive manner. The Texas manufacturing production index for September was down slightly from August. Industry executives responding to the survey indicated economic growth is continuing.

"Retailers noted a pickup in sales growth, although on net they were still slightly pessimistic in their assessment of business conditions," said Christopher Slijk, a Dallas Fed economist, in a written statement.

The news was equally encouraging from State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who told state lawmakers Thursday that state income forecasts are better than anticipated, according to a report in the Texas Tribune.

The latest official revenue estimate from the comptroller's office includes costs of measures passed by the Legislature earlier this year. Hegar said the state should end the current two-year budget with $2.89 billion in cash left over with another $9.35 billion in the Economic Stabilization Fund, also known as the rainy day fund, the Tribune reported.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Fed's main measure of the state's service sector, the revenue index, increased in September. Despite the optimism, both forecasts included plenty of caution. "Uncertainty continues to rise, and comments from Texas business executives cite tariffs and trade tensions, and the global economy as drivers of uncertainty," Dallas fed senior business economist Emily Kerr said in our story.

In the Tribune story, Hegar's written update to lawmakers voice a similar sentiment: "In fiscal 2019, the Texas economy continued to grow at rates among the highest in the nation," he said. "We are projecting continued expansion of the Texas economy in this biennium. The most likely scenario is one of steady expansion at a pace below that of the 2018-19 biennium.

"Risks to this estimate include ongoing uncertainty about trade and national economic policy, slowing global economic growth, and volatility in energy prices resulting from the instability and potential conflict in the Middle East."

Some of these factors already are taking a toll on the national economy, impacting manufacturing and other sectors, according to a report outlining factory output. The Institute for Supply Management's U.S. manufacturing index indicated contraction in falling to its lowest point in more than 10 years. The September index was 47.8, after a 49.1 reading in August. Any figure below 50 signals contraction. The 47.8 index is the lowest since June 2009.

"Global trade remains the most significant issue as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019," according to the report. "Overall, sentiment this month remains cautious regarding near-term growth."

Worries at the national level apparently are beginning to seep into Texas, where manufacturers are expressing their own concerns about jitters in the global economy, pointing to uncertainty around tariffs and prompting concerns around finding new trade partners, redesigning products or expanding domestic factory outputs. Those are difficult issues that make it difficult to establish long-term plans, much less month-to-month projections.

From the comptroller's office, the biggest improvements, according to the Tribune story, came from sales tax, which was up $429 million; motor vehicle sales and rental taxes, $227 million; franchise taxes, $194 million; and oil production taxes, which were driven by higher estimates of the price of oil, $399 million. On the other side, estimate projections were reduced for revenue from insurance taxes, $188 million; natural gas production taxes, $211 million; and cigarette and tobacco taxes, $79 million.

Taxes are still the state's biggest source of general revenue at more than 54% of the total.

The new year is expected to usher in new fears in manufacturing as tariffs kick in and inventories are reduced. "We expect to raise prices for our customers," one manager wrote in response to the survey. "Since we do all of our business in the U.S., we believe our competitors will also raise prices."

Overall, the economic picture is promising, and the state has a legacy of remarkable resiliency - even in the face of national and international factors over which Texas has no control.

Cautious optimism over the near term is the best economic advice for now, and make no mistake, experts will pay close attention to the upcoming holiday shopping season and other indicators that might raise a red flag entering 2020.

Houston Chronicle. Oct. 13, 2019.

The U.S. Constitution says precious little about a judge's conduct other than Article III's requirement of "good Behaviour." That means it's up to each state to ensure the integrity of its courts. Texas could do a better job by giving a kick in the pants to the agency that investigates complaints about bad judges and increasing its staff to handle that task.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct should be embarrassed by the wrist slap it gave three current and eight former Harris County judges who routinely denied no-cost bail to thousands of poor defendants between 2009 and 2017. A federal judge only recently gave preliminary approval to a settlement in a lawsuit accusing Harris County of wrongly jailing indigent defendants solely because they couldn't post bail.

The 11 judges sanctioned by the commission in August were so eager to reduce the number of personal bond requests granted by magistrates that they didn't evaluate each bond request on its own merit. That's an egregious violation of the state's judicial canons, but the judges received one of the commission's weakest punishments, "public admonition," which is like waving your finger at a wayward child.

To make matters worse, the commission later retracted the sanctions, according to the judges' attorney Nicole DeBorde, leaving the public to only speculate as to why.

Eight of the judges have either retired or lost their seats in recent elections, but they remain eligible to fill in as "visiting" judges. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said the admonishment and other complaints about former Judge Jim Wallace should disqualify him from ever overseeing another courtroom.

The complaints about Wallace were detailed in a letter signed by the county's chief public defender, Alex Bunin, that listed numerous allegations of ethical breaches, including criticizing a female attorney's frequent objections by suggesting she "stay standing through the whole trial and save your knees."

Susan Brown, a regional administrative judge for the state, ruled Wallace was qualified to be a visiting judge because his infractions were "lower level." Brown, incidentally, is also one of the former Harris County district judges named in the commission's short-lived sanctioned.

Others were sitting judges Hazel Jones, Herb Richie and George Powell, and former judges Michael McSpadden, Denise Collins, Mark Ellis, Catherine Evans, Jeannine Barr and Katherine Cabaniss.

The commission's meetings are closed and it doesn't reveal how members vote, so it's hard to know whether empathy played a role in the punishment the judges received. Six of the commission's 13 members are judges appointed by the state Supreme Court, two are attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Texas, and the other five are citizens appointed by the governor.

Not only are the commission's votes kept secret, so are many of its decisions. Thirty-five of the 82 reprimands, admonitions and warnings issued by the commission last year were kept private.

It makes sense to protect the reputation of a judge who might have been unfairly targeted in a frivolous complaint. But any time the commission decides a judge has done something wrong, it should name the judge and reveal the misdeed. Voters need that information for the next judicial election.

Only the Texas Supreme Court can remove a sitting judge in Texas, but the commission can suspend or censure a jurist. That it rarely takes those steps could mean Texas is blessed with an abundance of good judges. More likely it means bad judges are escaping the punishments they deserve.

The commission's workload may be a factor in that result. Jacqueline Habersham, the commission's interim executive director, told the editorial board that more staff would definitely help handle an increasing volume of complaints.

With only three staff attorneys and four investigators, the commission opened 1,593 new cases in 2018, which was 3.8% more than the year before. It also closed 1,661 previously opened cases last year.

Unfortunately, the commission wouldn't open its sessions or share information about its deliberations with the Sunset Advisory Commission, which advises the Legislature on each state agency's performance and staffing needs. Instead of stonewalling to keep its investigations private, the judicial conduct commission should provide the information needed to hire enough investigators and lawyers to keep up with the pace of complaints.

Just as important, the commission's members need to understand their job isn't to blindly shield judges named in complaints; it's to find the truth when judges are accused of inappropriate behavior. Texas needs good judges to have fair trials. An adequately staffed and properly focused judicial conduct commission can make sure there are fewer bad judges in the Lone Star State.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Oct. 14, 2019.

As Fort Worth grieves the unjustified death of Atatiana Jefferson at the hands of a police officer, words and actions are both crucial.

So we were heartened by the honesty and completeness with which Mayor Betsy Price, City Manager David Cooke and interim police Chief Ed Kraus spoke Monday about the tragedy.

The mayor's tone was sorrowful and apologetic. She addressed specific issues, including the police department's inflammatory initial focus on the presence of Jefferson's gun at the scene of the shooting. She spoke directly to Jefferson's family, including the nephew who had to watch his beloved aunt die. And she called for a complete, independent review of the department.

The words were right. Now, the actions must be, too.

First, the case needs to go before a grand jury as soon as possible, and officials moved to expedite that late Monday with the arrest of the shooter, former Officer Aaron Dean, on a murder charge.

Kraus suggested earlier Monday that, although he has talked with the Texas Rangers, the investigation will remain with Fort Worth police. We think that's a mistake, and the decision puts pressure on Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson to ensure the case proceeds quickly and transparently.

Next, the city must provide more information about exactly what happened. Kraus indicated Dean's tactical response — parking around the corner with no lights and checking the yard — was appropriate. But why didn't he identify himself as an officer? And why wouldn't the proper response to a neighbor's concern about an unusually open door be to knock and check on the occupants of the house?

We need more information about Dean's training and record, too. He was on the force for barely two years and an active officer for scarcely a year and a half. What was his disciplinary record? What training did he have?

The mayor did the right thing by singling out Jefferson's nephew and calling for the "entire city to surround him with prayers" and support. His life is forever altered, as is that of the neighbor, James Smith, who wanted only to help.

For decades, the mantra has been: "If you see something, say something." If Dean's actions mean people are reluctant to call police when something seems amiss, our community's loss will be compounded.

Cooke indicated that national experts would review everything about the police department. Ensuring independence is paramount, but local voices, especially those who have long raised concerns about policing in Fort Worth, should be heard, too.

The investigation can't be too thorough. It must look at hiring practices, training, tactical procedures, use-of-force instructions and de-escalation tactics.

And though it may cause discomfort, it must look at Fort Worth police culture.

There was a poignant moment Monday when Kraus, in response to a question, said that officers sometimes need to "react with a servant's heart instead of a warrior's heart." Many officers exhibit heroism and compassion on a regular basis, and they shouldn't be tarnished by Dean's mistakes.

But changing the hearts of those with the wrong approach, or replacing them, is a long-term project that will take sustained attention from all levels of department and city leadership.

On Monday, leaders said the right things. Now, the community must be patient so they have a chance to take the right actions. But we all must be vigilant in holding them accountable, too.