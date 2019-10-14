Consumers Energy to buy Hillsdale County wind farm

Michigan regulators have approved Consumers Energy's plan to buy a wind energy farm in Hillsdale County.

The Public Service Commission says the deal calls for the Jackson-based utility to purchase the 166-megawatt wind farm after Crescent Wind LLC designs, builds, and tests the project.

The property is in Adams, Moscow and Wheatland townships in southern Michigan. Commercial operations are expected to start no later than the end of 2020.

Regulators say the full cost of the Crescent Wind project can be recovered by Consumers Energy through the company's power supply cost recovery process.