Starkville annexation foes sue to block entrance into city

A Mississippi city's recent annexation is being challenged in court by 30 residents and one business who wish to remain unincorporated.

The Starkville Daily News reports a trial is set for June 2020 in chancery court

Starkville in August moved to annex 28 square miles (72 square kilometers) of new territory.

Many objectors spoke out against annexation in the summer during hearings, citing higher taxes, loss of county garbage collection, and satisfaction with current conditions.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill broke a 3-3 tie, saying the city needed to take in growth areas.

A student apartment complex is the sole business objecting.

Spruill says she respects the right of citizens to object, but still believes annexation was the best path forward. She says the city is on firm legal ground.