States’ position on the tentative opioid deal with Purdue

State attorneys general have been divided nearly evenly over whether to accept a tentative deal to settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma related to the nation's opioid crisis.

States that oppose the tentative settlement, which could be worth as much as $12 billion over time, wanted to continue their lawsuits against the members of the Sackler family that own Purdue while the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. On Friday, a federal bankruptcy judge issued a preliminary injunction until Nov. 6, temporarily halting those lawsuits.

Kentucky and Oklahoma are not subject to the litigation because both reached previous settlements with Purdue, maker of the OxyContin painkiller.

___

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

States and territories that have accepted the terms of the Purdue settlement offer:

Alabama

Alaska

American Samoa

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Guam

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Dakota

Northern Mariana Islands

Ohio

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

U.S. Virgin Islands

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

___

States and territories that have so far rejected the terms:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin