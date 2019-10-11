Big Tech is now a big punching bag for politicians

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Warren proposed breaking up big tech companies in March. She garnered immediate support, even from rivals such as Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who retweeted Warren for what he said was the first time. Cruz said “she’s right — Big Tech has way too much power to silence Free Speech.” AP Photo

Republicans and Democrats don't agree on health care, immigration or taxing the rich. But one subject draws critics from both parties: Big Tech.

The list of grievances is long and growing by the week. They range from antitrust concerns to privacy mishaps and concerns about the addictiveness of technology.

Yet while the two parties agree that Big Tech has problems, they often differ on what those problems are — and how to fix them.

One Democrat, for instance, wants Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump's account for violating the service's rules, while a Republican senator battles what he considers tech companies' bias against conservatives.