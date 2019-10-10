Nebraska official avoids conflict over mine firm incentives

State officials say Nebraska's tax commissioner was not involved in the decision to approve up to $200 million in tax incentives for a mining company in which he is a shareholder.

The Department of Revenue said Thursday that Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton played no role in the agency's approval NioCorp Developments' application. Fulton has reported that he and his wife each own more than $10,000 worth of NioCorp stock.

Fulton served on the company's board but resigned in 2016.

Deputy Tax Commissioner Glen White says state accountability and disclosure officials recommended the appointment of a special deputy to review NioCorp's application. Department of Insurance Director Bruce Ramge was chosen and he approved the tax incentives.

Colorado-based NioCorp is building a mine in southeast Nebraska to extract a rare metal.