Newport council approves moratorium on North End development

Newport has enacted a six-month moratorium on some development activities in a section of the city that includes the now-closed Newport Grand casino.

The Newport Daily News reports that the matter passed the City Council on Wednesday by a 5-2 vote.

The moratorium was floated as the Carpionato Group sought city approval for a $100 million redevelopment of the former Newport Grand site in the city's North End. The developer had proposed a mixed-use development that includes two hotels, two apartment buildings, offices and medical, retail and restaurant space.

Gregg Perry, a Carpionato Group spokesman, called the moratorium "unfortunate."

Council member Angela McCalla said the moratorium would provide the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Review the opportunity to determine what is in the best interest of the city.