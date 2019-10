Wisconsin Assembly to vote on accommodations for disabled

Democratic state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, center, who is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, says it is "offensive," "disappointing" and "frustrating" that Republicans did not consult with him before proposing ways to accommodate his needs, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly intend to change their rules to allow a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker to phone into committee meetings he can't attend in person. Anderson, surrounded by Democratic colleagues, told reporters at the state Capitol that Republicans also should have spoken with a disability rights attorney before crafting the proposals. AP Photo

A paralyzed Democratic Wisconsin state lawmaker who asked to be able to phone in for committee meetings said he will be forced to vote Thursday against the very accommodations he requested because of other provisions Republicans who control the Assembly included.

Republicans refused to separate out the accommodations Rep. Jimmy Anderson sought from other largely procedural rule changes affecting how bills are debated and allowing for multiple veto override attempts. The Democratic leader of the Assembly accused Republican Speaker Robin Vos of being "clearly drunk with power" in pushing the rule changes along with the disability accommodations.

"This is just another black eye on Wisconsin," Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said ahead of debate.

Anderson, who is paralyzed from the waist down, first asked for the ability to phone into meetings in January. Republicans refused his request. After he retained an attorney who sent a letter renewing the demands, and giving Republicans an Oct. 1 deadline to respond, GOP leaders came forward with the rule changes largely meeting what Anderson had requested.

But Anderson wasn't consulted and Democrats balked because Republicans lumped his accommodations in with other changes that Democrats opposed.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said he met with Anderson on Wednesday and offered to vote separately on the veto override provision, but Democrats declined because they also object to rules that could limit their ability to force debate on their bills that Republicans oppose.

"They can't take yes for an answer," Steineke said. "We're the only ones that have moved off our original position consistently. Originally there wasn't going to be the ability for him to call in at all and then we moved off of that."

Republicans have a 63-36 majority. It takes 66 votes to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, if all 99 members are present. Democrats fear that allowing for multiple veto override votes will allow for Republicans to sneak in a vote when Democrats are absent, similar to what happened earlier this year in North Carolina.

"That was disgusting, it was anti-democratic and I think it was corrupt," Hintz said of the proposal. Democratic Rep. Steve Doyle suggested the change could be unconstitutional.

Vos defended himself from Democrats' criticism, saying Democrats are "political 24-7 and can never find a way to get to 'yes.' ... They are hyperpartisan, always full of hyperbole and this is the latest example of how the Democrat minority chooses to operate."

Steineke dismissed the concern over multiple veto override votes as "insanity," in part because the Senate would also have to vote to override. Republicans have a 19-14 majority there and would need 22 votes to override.

"They're seeing black helicopters and boogeymen around every corner, it's crazy," Steineke said of the Democrats.

Anderson was paralyzed when a drunken driver smashed into a vehicle carrying him and his family in 2010. His parents and brother were killed.

He was elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2018. Anderson, 33, has said GOP leaders did not accommodate his needs when they held an overnight lame-duck legislative session in December on legislation to curb the power of incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The rule changes don't ban overnight sessions, but they do give a Republican-controlled committee the ability to set time limits on debate. That would guarantee there are no overnight sessions, Steineke said.

Anderson, who has repeatedly threatened to file a lawsuit, said the changes allowing him to call into meetings largely negates the basis of his claim. But he says he's still investigating whether the changes affecting the length of sessions would be adequate to avoid a legal challenge under the Americans with Disabilities Act.