Getting to Know: Mary Beth Jarvis

Mary Beth Jarvis

Mary Beth Jarvis

Executive director, e2e pilot accelerator

After seven years of running Wichita’s biggest party, Mary Beth Jarvis has found another way to stay active in the area: connecting local businesses with innovative technology from across the nation.

Jarvis served as president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, which produces Riverfest and other events, from 2012 until Aug. 15. She started work at e2e, a nonprofit formed to foster startups, the next day.

“When you love what you do, it’s all energizing,” she said.

It’s not her first quick transition, either. In the 1990s, she hung up her boots as a public affairs officer at McConnell Air Force Base on a Friday and reported to work at Koch Industries the next Monday. She spent 15 years at Koch, receiving what she called “a lifetime’s worth of business education.”

Jarvis, who is credited by many with reinvigorating Riverfest, said she always believed “no one should do that job forever. They’re not going to miss a beat.”

At e2e, Jarvis’ job will be to help leading local employers find the tech startups they need to move their businesses forward. In the process, those startups “may stick around” once they get a taste of the area.

That’s sort of what happened with Jarvis and her husband, Don, a former U.S. Air Force officer who now works as a pilot with United Airlines. “When we moved here in 1994, we were pretty sure it would be a couple years, then head back east to where we belong, right?” she said. “But this community is sticky. We are invested.”

Jarvis is active as a volunteer with the Century II Citizens Advisory Committee and Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Technical Advisory Committee, Greater Wichita YMCA, Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce and Wichita Downtown Rotary.

She and Don have two children: Kevin, who lives in Washington State, and Liz, who recently graduated from the Air Force Academy with her husband. Jarvis enjoys travel and “playing more tennis than my knees would like.”