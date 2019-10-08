China demands US lift tech curbs, will ‘safeguard’ interests

In this Oct. 1, 2019, photo, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, stands on Tiananmen Gate near Tiananmen Square with other leaders before a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China. Liu will lead a delegation that includes China's commerce minister and central bank governor and industry, technology and agriculture regulators to Washington on Thursday for talks aimed at ending a tariff war, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. AP Photo

China has demanded Washington lift sanctions on Chinese tech companies and warned it will "resolutely safeguard" the country's interests.

The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday criticized curbs imposed on sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies as interference in the country's affairs. U.S. officials say those companies provide technology used to repress Muslim minorities as interference in China's affairs.

The ministry said Beijing will "take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard" the country's interests but gave no details of possible retaliation.

The measure announced Monday restricts sales of U.S. technology to a group of Chinese companies working on facial recognition, artificial intelligence and other advanced products.