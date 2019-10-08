74-year-old man struck, killed by tractor-trailer

Police say a 74-year-old man has been struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Massachusetts.

Pittsfield police say the man was struck just after 7 p.m. Monday as he was walking across the driveway of a concrete structure manufacturer in the city.

The truck was turning into the business.

Responding officers performed life-saving measures on the man at the scene before paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead. His name was not released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The truck driver, a 34-year-old Lee man has not been charged.

The death remains under investigation.