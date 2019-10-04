UPS announces $750M expansion in Kentucky, to add 1,000 jobs

UPS plans to invest $750 million and add 1,000 jobs in Kentucky with a list of projects over the next few years.

The company announced its plans in Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said the state approved a 10-year incentive agreement last month that can provide up to $36 million in tax incentives.

The first project is a two-bay aircraft maintenance hangar at a cost of $220 million. The hangar will accommodate two 747-8F aircraft for maintenance simultaneously. UPS plans to begin permitting and construction next year, with completion expected in 2022.

A statement by Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says other plans include ramp and taxiway improvements, office building renovations, flight-training facility expansions and new operations offices at the company’s Worldport air hub.

The company plans to add nearly 50 new 747-8s and 767s by 2022.