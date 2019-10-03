The Latest: Brexit proposal ‘rehashed version’ of past ones

In this handout photo provided by the House of Commons, leader of Britain's Labour party Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. An unrepentant Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed off cries of “Resign!” and dared the political opposition to try to topple him Wednesday at a raucous session of Parliament, a day after Britain’s highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline. Jessica Taylor

The Latest on Brexit and British politics (all times local):

12 p.m.

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says no Labour Party legislator can back the new Brexit proposal submitted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Corbyn said in Parliament that the new plan is just a “rehashed version” of previously rejected ones.

He said the prime minister is not acting in good faith and knows the proposal will be rejected.

Corbyn said the new proposal would gut European Union worker protections and environmental protections and set off a “race to the bottom.”

Johnson would likely need some Labour Party backing to win passage of any new Brexit deal.

___

9:40 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present his new Brexit plan to Parliament, a day after he presented it to Europe’s leaders.

Johnson is expected in the House of Commons on Thursday to explain the eleventh-hour plan.

It contains major changes to the proposed arrangements that would regulate trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

The plan has received a mixed response from European leaders and seems to fall far short of meeting their requirements for keeping an open border.

Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.

Johnson’s position is tenuous because he doesn’t have a working majority in Parliament.