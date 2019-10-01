Eurozone inflation eases, largely due to cheaper energy

Clouds pass over the European Central Bank building, center, in Frankfurt, Germany, early Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

Inflation in the 19-country eurozone eased in September, largely due to cheaper energy prices.

Statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday that the annual inflation rate eased to 0.9% in September from 1.0% in August.

Low inflation can be a sign of economic weakness and has been a concern for officials at the European Central Bank, whose goal is to have inflation of just under 2% and in September launched a new round of monetary stimulus.

The drop in inflation in September, however, is largely due to volatile items like energy and a smaller annual increase in the price of food, alcohol and tobacco. Excluding those items, annual inflation edged up to 1.0% from 0.9%.