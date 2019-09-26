Contractor pleads guilty in 2016 death of Sioux Falls worker

A construction company accused of breaking federal law in the death of a worker during a 2016 building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls has pleaded guilty.

A representative of Hultgren Construction entered the guilty plea Thursday to a federal charge willful violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act resulting in the death of an employee.

The collapse as employees were removing a load bearing wall between the former Copper Lounge building and Skelly's Pub killed Ethan McMahon.

Hultgren Construction faces up to five years of probation and a $500,000 fine. Company official Brian Bauer told a judge that the business does not have the ability to pay any fines.

Insurers for the company said last month they will pay more than $4 million to settle lawsuits in the aftermath.