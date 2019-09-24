Business
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her state will set its own fuel economy and pollution standards for vehicles in a break with federal authorities.
Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday while in New York for a climate-panel discussion that New Mexico will implement new restrictions on vehicle emissions starting with model-year 2022 autos.
The first-year Democratic governor criticized a rollback of federal fuel economy standards from the Trump administration as counterproductive. She says New Mexico fuel-economy standards will increase to an average of 52 mpg.
The Trump administration last week revoked California's authority to set its own, tougher emission standards under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.
Lujan Grisham's clean-car plan would bring New Mexico into alignment with at least 13 other states that have adopted independent standards.
