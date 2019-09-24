Timeline of events leading up to key UK Supreme Court ruling

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller arrives in the rain to the Supreme Court in London, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. In a decision with wide-ranging political ramifications, Britain's Supreme Court plans to give its verdict Tuesday on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament. AP Photo

Britain's Supreme Court is set to rule Tuesday on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament was legal. Here's how we got here.

July 24, 2019: Boris Johnson becomes prime minister after winning a party leadership contest to succeed Theresa May. He vows to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

August 28: Johnson suspends Parliament for a five-week period ending Oct. 14. Queen Elizabeth II approves his request, as she is required to do under Britain's constitutional monarchy. He says it is a routine decision to set the stage for announcement of his new domestic agenda, but House of Commons Speaker John Bercow calls it a "constitutional outrage."

August 29: Activist Gina Miller launches legal action against Johnson at the High Court in London. Her case is subsequently joined by former prime minister John Major and others.

August 30: In a separate case, a judge in Scotland refuses to grant an emergency measure blocking the suspension of Parliament but schedules a full hearing at a later date.

September 4: The Court of Session in Scotland rejects the bid to have the suspension declared unlawful.

September 5: The High Court in London hears Miller's case against the suspension. Her lawyers argue the move was an "unlawful abuse of power" by the prime minister.

September 6: The High Court in London rejects Miller's case. She vows to take it to the Supreme Court.

September 11: The Inner House of the Court of Session in Scotland rules that the suspension was illegal and was intended to "stymie" Parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline.

September 17: A three-day hearing on both cases begins at the Supreme Court, with 11 justices presiding.

September 24: The Supreme Court is scheduled to announce its decision.